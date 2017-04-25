Many environmentalists and like-minded residents in Miami-Dade are outraged at the idea of the development of a Walmart and apartments in one of the few habitats left in the county holding endangered species.
My outrage is not so much with the developers, but with the University of Miami, which sold this property without investigating plans for that land. The seller in this case is supposed to be a learning center.
In Key Biscayne, the university has one of the most respected centers of marine biology. Some of the most important scientists of marine life have graduated from this school.
Yet, apparently, the university sees nothing wrong with the damage to the rockland. It looks like someone at the University of Miami did not do their homework or someone got very greedy.
Teresa Fernandez Burke,
South Miami
