Uniting America

The news media are completely obsessed with President Donald Trump.
If I had a dollar for every time that his name has been mentioned, I would have enough money to purchase the Miami Marlins.
It’s been about 100 days since President Trump took office, and it’s time that we ask ourselves a question: Despite the media hype, what has really changed for the average American citizen since President Trump took over?
Have we lost our jobs? Are we paying higher taxes? Are we involved in World War III? Has a plague beset our country?
Despite the constant media hype and obsession with Trump, the sun still rises and, for almost everyone, nothing disastrous has actually occurred.
So, let the man do his job. Get off his back.
Accept the fact, like it or not, that he is the president, and for the remainder of his term try to act like Americans, and not some spoiled rotten brats who didn’t get their way.
We are the United States of America.
It’s time to start living up to the “united” portion of our name.
Douglas Reese,
Palmetto Bay
Comments