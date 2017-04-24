After Artiles

As a long-time resident in the Falls area, I was hoping last November we would elect a thoughtful, effective representative to the state Legislature, but we got Frank Artiles instead, because of his fundraising skills and a weak opponent.
I’m not surprised that Artiles’ bullying, nasty, racist demeanor, the choice of his “consultants” and his reckless personal spending ultimately were exposed. Fortunately, it happened before too much damage was done to the residents in District 40. Now to elect a new representative with a thoughtful and sincere legislative style.
I urge our Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine-Cava to use her influence and support a new candidate for this important state Senate seat.
Bill Delahanty,
Miami
