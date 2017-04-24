Letters to the Editor

Veterans insurance

I thank Miami Herald reporter Dan Chang for a descriptive article of April 20 explaining that “Veterans gained health insurance coverage under Obamacare, study says.” The article says that, “Any person who served in the active military … may qualify … for VA health benefits and services.”

Since President George W. Bush, vets does not qualify unless they fall below a certain income level or unless they have a service-connected disability. Without the disability, the low income is required.

Don Deresz,

Miami

