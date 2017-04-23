Letters to the Editor

April 23, 2017 11:00 AM

Hernandez a fallen star

The late former New England Patriots star Aaron Fernandez was a troubled teenager when he arrived at the University of Florida.

Coming from a dysfunctional family, a football scholarship was his best chance to rise above his troubled childhood.

What he learned, however, was that he could get away with anything as long as he was a star on the field. Football fans who paid big legal fees to keep him out of jail and on the field enabled his bad behavior.

Well-meaning folks failed to teach him the right lessons about life and where it might have taken him.

The final failure? When prison authorities left Hernandez in a cell with implements for self-destruction.

Hanging-by-sheet is not an unknown phenomenon, so another failure ended his troubled, wasted life. Sad.

Jim Crowder, Miami

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Don Mattingly talks about Marlins' 6-3 win over Padres in 11 innings

Don Mattingly talks about Marlins' 6-3 win over Padres in 11 innings 1:58

Don Mattingly talks about Marlins' 6-3 win over Padres in 11 innings
Wonder Years: 'Starting Ahead' 2:15

Wonder Years: 'Starting Ahead'
Hundreds of mad scientists descend on Miami on Earth Day 0:53

Hundreds of mad scientists descend on Miami on Earth Day

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos