Off the hook

Six months ago, my wife and were in an accident in Coconut Grove. A drunk driver slammed into our car as we waited for a light. He stumbled out of his Prius, mumbled an apology, then drove off. Before he left, I took photos of him, his damaged car, and his license plate.
The police were later able to locate the driver and issue the appropriate citations We were told we would have our day in court to testify against the defendant.
They were wrong. Recently, we learned all charges against the driver have been dismissed.
If this is an example of how the city of Miami Police and the state attorney treat drunk drivers, God help us.
Glenn Terry, Coconut Grove
