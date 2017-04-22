Morin’s myopic art

It’s a shame that a talented cartoonist like Jim Morin, who recently won a Pulitzer Prize for his work, is so one-sided. Almost every cartoon he draws is a rebuke of President Trump and the Republican Party. He is alienating half of the population by putting the party in the bull’s-eye.
There is enough fodder on both sides of the aisle — as well as many cultural problems to address — that could provide material for Morin. Yet he chooses to obsess on the Trump/Republican theme. I hope he can expand his commentary instead of having such a myopic view of the world.
Jacqueline Stone, Miami
Comments