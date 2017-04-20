March for Science in Miami this Saturday

I’m a soon-to-graduate high school senior, but not yet old enough to vote.
I’ve been raised to be humble and respectful, but also to speak my mind and stand up for myself and my beliefs. I care deeply about equality, diversity, the environment, and the truth. What I see and hear in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. makes me sad — and it makes me angry.
Florida’s Gov. Rick Scott has essentially banned the use of phrases such as “global warming,” “climate change” and “sea-level rise,” yet science shows us that much of South Florida faces extinction from these things.
In Washington these past three months, the truth is being assaulted and hidden so that special interests, antiquated behaviors, and politics, are placed ahead of science, the environment, and our future. This is morally wrong. Our government’s attempts to silence scientists and science is unacceptable.
When I learned about the March for Science — which takes place on Saturday (Earth Day) in Washington, D.C. — I immediately knew that Miami had to have its own march. It begins at 11 a.m. at Museum Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd. in downtown Miami.
The march allows us to celebrate scientists and the important work they do for our society; work that’s all too often performed quietly and without fanfare. We march in support of facts.
We march also to thank science teachers for the incredible work they do in inspiring the next generation of scientists, inventors, and problem-solvers: children who study scienceshould be embraced by their communities and our government.
If you love science, join us on Saturday. If not in Miami, then at one of the nearly 500 marches throughout the world. We march to make our voices heard loud and clear: We want decisions related to our future to be based on science, facts and, especially, the truth.
Delaney Reynolds,
senior at Palmer Trinity
High School,
founding organizer,
March for Science Miami
