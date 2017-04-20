Trump’s IRS audit

President Trump says he will not release his tax returns while he is under IRS audit. Has any IRS official come forth to state that Trump is actually under an audit?
During Trump’s presidential campaign, he said that he would consider releasing his tax returns if elected president.
What is Trump afraid that his finances on his return would disclose? Is he worried that his wheeling and dealing to avoid paying federal income taxes would be an embarrassment? Would his tax returns tarnish his character and reputation?
His Republican cronies say that the American public doesn’t care about Trump’s taxes. Evidently, enough people do, by virture of the protests on the streets.
Evidently, he believes there are enough naive people in America who don’t care about his tax returns, either. If he is right, what a shame!
Alan Lapides,
Boynton Beach
