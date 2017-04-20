Oust Frank Artiles

In November 2006, Florida Republican State Rep. Ralph Arza was forced to resign by Gov. Jeb Bush and the Republican leadership after Arza used an racial slur in referring to then-Miami-Dade School Board Superintendent Rudy Crew.
Now, Senate minority leader Oscar Braynon II, Senate President Joe Negron and the Republican leadership, including Gov. Rick Scott, should ensure the same thing happens to state Sen. Frank Artiles. This mindset has no place among those who have been given a public trust.
James Barry Wright,
Miami Gardens
Comments