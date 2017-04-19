Artiles must go

State Sen. Frank Antiles disgraced not only himself but also the institution of the Florida Senate and Florida itself when he used the “n word” in conversation with Senate colleagues and referred to one, an African-American woman, in crude and derogatory terms.
Then, in an effort to excuse his disgusting tirade, he explained that he is from Hialeah, also denigrating his hometown and constituents. This is being reported in the national media. More important, our children are watching. If this man doesn’t have the sense to resign, he should be stripped of all committee memberships and removed from office.
Jim Miller, Coral Gables
