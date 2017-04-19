Letters to the Editor

April 19, 2017 7:08 PM

That’s leadership?

So Jon Ossoff, a millennial, decides to run for elected office in Georgia. Inspired as a youth by his state’s U.S. Rep. John Lewis, he wants to get involved, as we keep telling our young people to do.

So what does the leader of our country do? He attacks him, declaring, with no basis, that electing him “would be a disaster in Congress.” Words of inspiration?

President Dwight D. Eisenhower once said, “You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That’s assault, not leadership.”

Mike Davis, Southwest Ranches

