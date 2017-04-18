Enterprise Florida was irked that Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia residents were unaware that Florida has “sexy beaches.” To refute this misconception, Florida paid millions to Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida. Almost $1 million was paid to music star Pitbull to find and promote Florida’s “sexy beaches.”
Pitbull’s video showed him parading down a beach with giggling, bikini-clad gals. This charade ended when he led North Florida reporters to Haulover Beach, which is exclusively for nude seniors.
Gov. Scott was justifiably upset, Pitbull is still counting his tainted cash, sleek sirens now wear tops on SoBe, and I still don’t know what a sexy beach is.
Sid Morris,
West Kendall
