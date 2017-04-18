Letters to the Editor

April 18, 2017 11:55 PM

Sexy beaches

Enterprise Florida was irked that Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia residents were unaware that Florida has “sexy beaches.” To refute this misconception, Florida paid millions to Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida. Almost $1 million was paid to music star Pitbull to find and promote Florida’s “sexy beaches.”

Pitbull’s video showed him parading down a beach with giggling, bikini-clad gals. This charade ended when he led North Florida reporters to Haulover Beach, which is exclusively for nude seniors.

Gov. Scott was justifiably upset, Pitbull is still counting his tainted cash, sleek sirens now wear tops on SoBe, and I still don’t know what a sexy beach is.

Sid Morris,

West Kendall

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nine Hurricanes inducted into UM Sports Hall of Fame

Nine Hurricanes inducted into UM Sports Hall of Fame 1:20

Nine Hurricanes inducted into UM Sports Hall of Fame
Man wanted by police for allegedly beating a dog to death 0:49

Man wanted by police for allegedly beating a dog to death
Prom fashion for Miami teens in need 2:47

Prom fashion for Miami teens in need

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos