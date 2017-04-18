Survived cancer

In 2009, after being diagnosed with melanoma and given a three percent chance of survival if I underwent the conventional treatment regimen, I was accepted as a patient in a melanoma clinical trial under the direction of The National Institutes of Health.
After five years of treatment and observation under the supervision of a great team of professionals, I was given a second chance at life. I can only hope that thousands of other people have the same opportunity that was given to me and can survive their illnesses, just as I did.
For that, I urge our Senators to support the budget for the National Cancer Institute. It is inhumane to deprive people of the possibility of a cure that can save their lives simply based on political reasons.
Max Blaya, Miami
