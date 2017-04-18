Letters to the Editor

April 18, 2017 11:50 PM

Survived cancer

In 2009, after being diagnosed with melanoma and given a three percent chance of survival if I underwent the conventional treatment regimen, I was accepted as a patient in a melanoma clinical trial under the direction of The National Institutes of Health.

After five years of treatment and observation under the supervision of a great team of professionals, I was given a second chance at life. I can only hope that thousands of other people have the same opportunity that was given to me and can survive their illnesses, just as I did.

For that, I urge our Senators to support the budget for the National Cancer Institute. It is inhumane to deprive people of the possibility of a cure that can save their lives simply based on political reasons.

Max Blaya, Miami

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nine Hurricanes inducted into UM Sports Hall of Fame

Nine Hurricanes inducted into UM Sports Hall of Fame 1:20

Nine Hurricanes inducted into UM Sports Hall of Fame
Man wanted by police for allegedly beating a dog to death 0:49

Man wanted by police for allegedly beating a dog to death
Prom fashion for Miami teens in need 2:47

Prom fashion for Miami teens in need

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos