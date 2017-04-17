Booming drug trade

More than 70 percent of voters supported medical marijuana.
Anti-drug organizations are trying to make it as difficult as possible for people who need the drug to get it. This reminds me of the ongoing crisis regarding pain killers.
Typically, when patients are prescribed pain killers, at some point they can no longer get another prescription. Then, they go to the black market to obtain prescription drugs. When it becomes difficult to get black-market prescription drugs, they often switch to heroin because it is cheaper and easier to obtain.
When marijuana is illegal, the pot market flourishes. The more difficult it is to obtain marijuana legally the better off the illegal trade becomes.
Phillip Hales,
Coral Springs
