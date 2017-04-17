Letters to the Editor

Fernandez’s statue

The recent announcement to place a statue of late pitcher Jose Fernandez at Marlins Stadium is a waste of money. Owner Jeffrey Loria could honor him by writing a check in his memory to a charity related to substance abuse.

To memorialize a great athlete that used bad judgment is not what we want our children to see.

Sculptures of athletes placed in front of stadiums and arenas across the country pay tribute to athletes such as Michael Jordan, Dan Marino, etc. Wake up, Mr. Loria, start giving back to the community to which you owe so very much.

Bob Goodman,

Miami Beach

