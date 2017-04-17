Trump’s tax returns

Millions of Americans are about to sign their tax returns pledging, “Under penalties of perjury, I declare that I have examined this return and accompanying schedules and statements, and to the best of my knowledge and belief, they are true, correct, and complete.” Thus, citizens testify there are no alternative facts about their finances.
Why won’t President Trump release his tax returns? There is no law against disclosing returns under audit, though that’s been the president’s rationale for refusing to do so. He signed an oath like all Americans, affirming that his past and present tax returns are “true, correct, and complete.” Could there be some other reason for his unwillingness?
President Richard Nixon released his tax returns under audit stating, “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I am not a crook.”
We all know how that turned out.
Michael B. Reiner,
Coral Gables
