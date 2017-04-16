Attack on FLOTUS

The Herald’s April 13 editorial engaged in a shameful attack on Melania Trump that bordered on being childish. Of all things, it attacked her for not better organizing an Easter Egg Roll.
The editorial then stooped so low as to question her relationship with her husband, by asking: “Your husband gets on your last nerve, doesn’t he?”
What husband doesn’t get on his wife’s nerves occasionally?
The Herald’s Editorial Board should divest itself of its dislike of President Trump and focus on his commentary on his administration’s policies rather than his personality.
Thomas D. Boswell, Miami
Comments