Unwarranted statue

A look at Miami Marlins’ pitcher Jose Fernandez’s legacy: An already-divorced 22-year-old; a pregnant girlfriend; a person who, with cocaine in his system, piloted his boat late at night, crashed into a jetty near the PortMiami at a high rate of speed, and killed his two friends and himself.
What to do, what to do?
I’ve got it — let’s create a film documentary in his honor and place a 10-foot statue in front of Marlins Park for all to see.
The statue, of course, is less about paying homage to an unlikely hero, but just something to further stroke the gigantic ego of team owner Jeffrey Loria.
Ray Koterba, Miramar
