Letters to the Editor

April 16, 2017 11:00 AM

Unwarranted statue

A look at Miami Marlins’ pitcher Jose Fernandez’s legacy: An already-divorced 22-year-old; a pregnant girlfriend; a person who, with cocaine in his system, piloted his boat late at night, crashed into a jetty near the PortMiami at a high rate of speed, and killed his two friends and himself.

What to do, what to do?

I’ve got it — let’s create a film documentary in his honor and place a 10-foot statue in front of Marlins Park for all to see.

The statue, of course, is less about paying homage to an unlikely hero, but just something to further stroke the gigantic ego of team owner Jeffrey Loria.

Ray Koterba, Miramar

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Shrinking agriculture industry fights to survive in South Florida

Shrinking agriculture industry fights to survive in South Florida 0:40

Shrinking agriculture industry fights to survive in South Florida
Don Mattingly talks about Sunday's win over the Mets. 5:24

Don Mattingly talks about Sunday's win over the Mets.
Marlins pitcher Dan Straily talks about Sunday's near no-hitter 2:16

Marlins pitcher Dan Straily talks about Sunday's near no-hitter

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos