It’s been proven that development, diplomacy, education, and foreign aid are key to keeping America safe.
According to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, 84 percent of military officers said that strengthening non-military tools, such as diplomacy and development efforts, should be at least equal to strengthening military efforts.
One cannot succeed without the other. Poverty, extreme hunger, and lack of education all contribute to terrorists and their recruiting tactics.
People who are desperate and see no way out will more than likely fall victim to extremists and their agendas.
While bombs continue to drop, we should urge lawmakers to increase the international affairs budget, which accounts for less than 1 percent of the U.S. federal budget.
There are 1 billion people living on less than $2-a-day. We can’t sit back and just tweet about our frustrations with our government. We have to take action and tell the world we are here, and we are listening.
Nikole Flores, Miami Beach
Comments