United Airlines’ gaffe

United Airlines demonstrated gross arrogance, not to forget incompetence in removing David Dao from a flight. Sure, it has the right to remove passengers in a case of overbooking — but this flight was not oversold.
United was trying to transfer four employees to Louisville. It has no other means of moving crew other than bumping fare-paying passengers from a full flight? Why couldn’t it have chartered a private plane to move the employees to Louisville? Does this mean United can’t move crew between airports if their flights are full?
The method chosen for removing Dao was bad enough, but the reason for the removal was the airline’s own incompetence. The CEO first justified the removal on the grounds this was normal practice. United needs to change this practice — and their CEO along with it.
Geoff Stokoe, Palmetto Bay
Comments