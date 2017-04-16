Decision needed

During the presidential campaign, President Trump repeated that elections would be rigged. This was published in Russian and European outlets, too.
Later, he claimed voter fraud and that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower — besmirching our democracy.
The American public needs to be aware of these threats posed to our country in order to counter Russian disinformation.
However, Trump ignores and mocks intelligence reports on Russian interference and tries to ignore attempts to investigate these actions. He thrives on political confusion, using lies and claims of conspiracies.
Until we get a grip on fact and fiction, we will be in deep trouble.
Eliana R. Dominguez,
Miami
Comments