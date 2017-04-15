Don’t extend Brickell Bridge lockdown

Regarding the current traffic congestion issues in the area of the Brickell Avenue Bridge — where vehicle and marine river traffic collide — I would submit the following recommendations, which were developed well over a year ago by the Miami River Commission.
The bridge causes traffic delays on busy Brickell Avenue due to the frequent daily openings.
Currently, the bridge is supposed to be locked down to marine traffic on weekdays between 7:35 a.m. and 8:59 a.m., 12:05 p.m. and 12:59 p.m., and 4:35 p.m. and 5:59 p.m.
But the proposed new rules would extend the morning and evening lockdowns until 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively.
These recommendations to alleviate vehicle traffic around the bridge should be implemented before considering extending existing bridge closure periods:
▪ Enforce existing federal bridge opening restrictions
▪ Install pedestrian traffic gates
▪ Restore bridge vehicular traffic lanes recently eliminated by FDOT
▪ Don’t allow hotels on north side of bridge to illegally block lanes for use as temporary vehicular parking
▪ Synchronize timing of traffic signal light timing with bridge operations
▪ Install “smart signage” warning drivers of upcoming bridge openings and closures before they are in bumper-to-bumper traffic
▪ Permit the “What Up Bridge” software application, which provides bridge opening notices
▪ Require electronic automation of bridge tender logs to insure accuracy
▪ Research placement of river boat traffic circulation signals in advance of bridge to advise vessels of permitted and/or prohibited passage times
Phil Everingham
Past President and current Board Director,
Marine Council
and Marine Council
Representative,
Miami River Commission,
Miami
