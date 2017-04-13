Letters to the Editor

April 13, 2017 9:05 PM

Enhance cancer research

The White House budget proposal calls for a $1 billion cut to medical research for 2017. Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio need to know that a setback like that to cancer research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is unacceptable.

In December, Congress passed the 21st Century Cures Act with bipartisan support. The bill included a $300 million increase for the National Cancer Institute in 2017.

It would be a disaster to reverse that progress only a few months later.

Donna S. Lundy, Miami Shores

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Vicky's House Milkshake Bar inspiration

Vicky's House Milkshake Bar inspiration 0:21

Vicky's House Milkshake Bar inspiration
'Kid Caravan' rallies against Trump's immigration policies in D.C. 1:34

'Kid Caravan' rallies against Trump's immigration policies in D.C.
Tallest residence towers above Miami 1:36

Tallest residence towers above Miami

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos