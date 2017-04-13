Enhance cancer research

The White House budget proposal calls for a $1 billion cut to medical research for 2017. Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio need to know that a setback like that to cancer research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is unacceptable.
In December, Congress passed the 21st Century Cures Act with bipartisan support. The bill included a $300 million increase for the National Cancer Institute in 2017.
It would be a disaster to reverse that progress only a few months later.
Donna S. Lundy, Miami Shores
