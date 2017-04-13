Federal budget woes

I am concerned with President Trump’s proposed budget. It not only cuts vital government programs, it also increases military spending overall.
We already spend billions on the military, and this will only encourage another devastating conflict.
I refuse to believe that we are a warlike people. We should take a stand on the proposed budget and curb the military ambitions that Trump might seek. We need to divert more funds to education, healthcare, and infrastructure in order to benefit all Americans.
Michael Rivero, Miami
