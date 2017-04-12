Constitution redux

Because the Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) appointees barely advertised their hearing at FIU last week, I was one of the few lucky citizens to be present there.
I was taken by surprise by the endless procession of anti-reproductive health advocates who are urging the commission to revise and limit Article 1, Section 23 of the Florida Constitution that states that “Every natural person has the right to be let alone and free from governmental intrusion into the person’s private life.”
In order to preserve our fundamental rights within Florida, including women’s right to an abortion, I strongly ask the CRC not to alter in anyway our right to privacy in Article 1, Section 23.
Clotilde Artur, Miami
