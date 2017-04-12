Society’s future

On April 8, I attended a Community in Schools (CIS) event. Students performed with talent and pride, gave heart-felt testimonials, all expressing the importance of the programs offered by CIS. How sad, when at the end of the evening, it was announced that the program had lost $400,000 in funding. We, as a society, need to take a long, hard look at ourselves.
Do we really want to become a society that fails it’s young by taking away and/or not providing opportunities for those in need?
I believe we are better than that. Please, continue to support all of the various programs. Remember, by investing in children, it’s a way of investing in the future of our society.
Michele Stone,
Coral Gables
