Jay Leno’s not funny

I have never felt that Jay Leno was in the least bit funny.
His joke featured in the Jabs section, “When are Democrats going to get some new blood? You realize that 76-year-old Nancy Pelosi is the tightly stretched face of the party?” which appeared in the April 9 Sunday Herald, confirms this opinion.
Not even close to funny! A rude and overtly sexist comment from this boring, overrated and overpaid “entertainer.”
Thank you, classy Nancy Pelosi for your years of commitment.
Jeremy Hyne,
Miami Beach
Comments