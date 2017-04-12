Airline shame
Re the passenger who was dragged off a United Airlines plane: First, shame on the Associated Press and the Los Angeles Times for compiling a list of the more than 10-year-old legal problems this doctor incurred and printing a character assassination of him.
In no way does the doctor’s past justify the uncivil, brutal, disrespectful and unconscionable treatment he received by the crew of United Airlines and the Chicago airport police.
Second, shame on the Miami Herald for reprinting this salacious article, as if character assassination is an acceptable tool to deflect from what took place.
Shame!
Dena Stewart,
Miami Beach
Comments