Spicer’s comment

White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s comments denying that Hitler gassed millions of Jews to death (the most offensive form of fake news imaginable) is a clear sign of a lack of integrity and knowledge of history on his part — and on Passover, no less.
Spicer’s statement is the most evil slur upon a group of people ever to come out of a White House staff member. When talking politics, it is always wise to avoid flippant comparisons or any comments about Hitler, the most heinous dictator in the history of the world.
If you get close to denying Holocaust atrocities, you really need to stop and think about how you arrived at that point.
When the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect calls for the resignation of a White House staff member, it’s a clear sign that he needs to step down.
Eliana Rosa Dominguez,
Miami
