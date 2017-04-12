Letters to the Editor

April 12, 2017 1:23 AM

Alleged assassin?

It seems a conspiracy theorist took advantage of respected El Nuevo Herald sports journalist Luis F. Sánchez’s April 6 online story, “Deadly 1962 boxing match leaves open wounds for Cuban American family,” on the death of Benny “Kid” Paret.

A mention of Lee Harvey Oswald as the “alleged assassin” of president John F. Kennedy was inserted into the story. There was nothing “alleged” about it. The readers, Mr. Sánchez, Mr. Paret’s widow and common sense are all owed an apology.

Philip Riggio, Aventura

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez 2:37

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez
Marcell Ozuna postgame after Marlins win over Braves 3:06

Marcell Ozuna postgame after Marlins win over Braves
Marlins president David Samson talks about potential sale of the team 8:33

Marlins president David Samson talks about potential sale of the team

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos