It seems a conspiracy theorist took advantage of respected El Nuevo Herald sports journalist Luis F. Sánchez’s April 6 online story, “Deadly 1962 boxing match leaves open wounds for Cuban American family,” on the death of Benny “Kid” Paret.
A mention of Lee Harvey Oswald as the “alleged assassin” of president John F. Kennedy was inserted into the story. There was nothing “alleged” about it. The readers, Mr. Sánchez, Mr. Paret’s widow and common sense are all owed an apology.
Philip Riggio, Aventura
