Jim Morin’s big day

Every morning the first thing I do when I open the Miami Herald is turn to the editorial page in the hope that it will be a “Morin Day.” If you look at the Morin political cartoon first, the rest of the news is almost bearable.
He seems to have an innate understanding of world events and can capture the confusion, frustration, anger and disbelief many have, and somehow turn these feelings on their head. Congratulations to Jim Morin on the Pulitzer. Very well deserved.
Kelly Ignatoff, Davie
