Letters to the Editor

April 12, 2017 1:18 AM

Miami Herald’s Pulitzers

Congratulations to The Miami Herald on the well-deserved Pulitzer awards for the collaborative investigation of the Panama Papers and your now-legendary daily caricatures by Jim Morin!

The Panama Papers uncovered important information that continues to develop into welcome legal repercussions, and Morin’s cartoons are always witty, right on target, worth a thousand words and offer the added benefit of incensing the ideologues who always subscribe to their own “convenient ‘alternative’ facts.”

Graciela Catasus,

Miami Beach

