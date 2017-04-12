Miami Herald’s Pulitzers

Congratulations to The Miami Herald on the well-deserved Pulitzer awards for the collaborative investigation of the Panama Papers and your now-legendary daily caricatures by Jim Morin!
The Panama Papers uncovered important information that continues to develop into welcome legal repercussions, and Morin’s cartoons are always witty, right on target, worth a thousand words and offer the added benefit of incensing the ideologues who always subscribe to their own “convenient ‘alternative’ facts.”
Graciela Catasus,
Miami Beach
