Judge Gorsuch

It is a sad day for the Supreme Court of the United States. Judge Neil Gorsuch is taking over a stolen seat. I’m sure that Gorsuch is qualified for this bench, but the way he got there is embarrassing and unlawful.
The GOP denied the hearing of Judge Garland, nominated by President Obama. Then, after waiting many months, and a change in administration, the Senate changed the rules to get Gorsuch confirmed.
Senator Mitch McConnell, who orchestrated this mess, is a disgrace for the Senate. I really hope that during the next election, we will remember these actions before we vote.
Jaime G Escalante, Kendall
