Political money

What is the difference between donations by FPL to political parties, U.S. lawmakers or state legislators such as State Rep. Ray Rodrigues, and the political corruption scandals in South Korea and Latin American countries?
Will any of the major news organizations publish the amount of campaign donations to our local politicians, and from whom they came? How about a comparison of the wealth of each when elected, and then after a few terms in office? I’m sure other citizens would be interested.
How much does FPL pay out in “contributions” every year? Do the payoffs come from the stockholders or the customers? We depend on the few honest news organizations to keep us informed.
James Barteld, Pompano Beach
Comments