Pineland sellout

It seems that the University of Miami and Donald Trump are in agreement when it comes to the environment. Their philosophy is simple enough — if you can turn a profit, then bulldoze it, pave it, and pollute it, even if it’s a rare, endangered ecosystem. It’s money that is all important; our environmental legacy to our children be damned.
The Herald was full of high praise and compliments for Donna Shalala upon her retirement, but it was on her watch that this travesty was allowed.
For me, her contributions to our community will forever be tainted by the sight of a Walmart store where once stood lofty Dade County pines and other native plants, and where once lived precious, vulnerable wildlife.
Ernest Lent, Cutler Bay
