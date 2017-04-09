Marlins ownership

I am an actual Miami Marlins season ticket holder. If the rumors are true that unpopular owner Jeffrey Loria is going to sell the team to a group involving former governor Jeb Bush, then count me out.
While I would welcome the team being sold to a new owner, I sincerely don’t want it to go to an individual who has even less credibility and viability than the current owner. In my opinion, the Marlins would be going from bad situation to one which is even worse.
Douglas Reese,
Palmetto Bay
