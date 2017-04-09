Fracking is safe

With a proposed ban on fracking making some progress in the Florida Legislature this year, a focus on facts is in order. Fracking creates good jobs, it helps keep our environment cleaner, and it makes energy more affordable. It also keeps us from being dependent on foreign sources of energy. Greater energy independence means increased national security. There is also is no evidence that fracking contaminates drinking water resources.
Another fact to consider is that for far too long, far-left, anti-energy environmentalists have been working to discredit the American energy industry, the same industry that keeps our homes and businesses up and running and our vehicles on the road. I hope legislators will take all the facts into account and reject a ban on fracking.
Yesenia Franqui,
West Miami
