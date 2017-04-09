Cheap healthcare

Someone needs to investigate these huge discounts that medical providers give to insured customers. They are negotiated to assure a supply of customers, but uninsured people have to pay the full cost. This in turn causes huge demand for insurance, driving the price sky high.
My wife recently got a 96 percent reduction in the price to sew up a finger! How is this not illegal? Reduction to one half to one third the list price is not unusual. If everyone received these discounts, there would be no healthcare crisis and the cost of health insurance would be a fraction of what it is now!
Donald Vining,
Boca Raton
