Infrastructure plan

In a recent interview, President Trump talked about a 10-year, $1 trillion infrastructure program he proposes to rebuild our crumbling bridges, roads, airports, and entire transportation system. It is long overdue.
I am opposed to practically everything else Trump is doing, but I solidly support him on this issue. He knows this subject well with his real estate and building construction background. Besides him, I know of no one else in either party who has any chance in the foreseeable future of getting such a complicated project through Congress.
At the low interest rates that now exist, bonds could be floated to help finance the program. And it could include private/public partnerships.
Phillip Hubbart,
Miami
