Election probe

Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has finally and reluctantly agreed to recuse himself from the investigation into the interaction between the Trump campaign and Russia. That it took so long underscores the need for an independent inquiry led by a special prosecutor. Partisan politics have no role in such a critical analysis, and Nunes was clearly hindering the committee. He is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for his actions.
If a foreign country intervened in the U.S. presidential election, then the sitting president is illegitimate. This compromises the integrity of the U.S. government, and cannot be tolerated. It is long past time to name a special prosecutor and proceed with a full-scale, independent investigation. We need to completely understand this to prevent foreign manipulation of future elections.
John Findlay,
Fernandina Beach
