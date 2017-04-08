Cost of Alzheimer’s

Every 66 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s — a disease that cannot be prevented or cured. Alzheimer’s can bankrupt our economy; it will cost an estimated $259 billion in 2017.
Last week, more than 1,300 people attended the Alzheimer’s Association Advocacy Forum in Washington, D.C. The forum provided a venue to learn new facts and figures for Alzheimer’s, and to meet with our legislators to discuss what is at stake and what Congress can do to address the challenges presented by this devastating disease.
I met with one of our greatest Alzheimer’s champions, Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. I am very grateful for her steadfast support and commitment, and her understanding of the impact Alzheimer’s is having on families and the U.S. economy. I also had the opportunity to meet with staffers for Senators Nelson and Rubio. I thank Rep. Ros-Lehtinen and all those who are supporting an increase in Alzheimer’s research funding and are fighting for a world without Alzheimer’s.
Marta Junco-Ivern,
Coral Gables
