Strike is just

Before the anti-Trump crowd starts the hysteria about our nation starting another war, “regime change,” or “a dangerous situation,” let’s state the facts. The missile strike in Syria was a very limited one, intended as a warning that our country is ready to change our image from a laughing stock to a leader.
It was only a message from our great military leaders — and a president that listens to them — to Russia, Iran, North Korea, plus to our traditional friends in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, that the world chaos will end because the natural leader is back. There goes the fantasy of the Putin/Trump alliance.
Fernando J. Milanes, Miami
