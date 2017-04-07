I’m an American

The last eight years of my life have been spent trying to become an American.
Contrary to the idealistic American dream, I have often introduced myself as an immigrant who has encountered a seemingly unenviable path to becoming a citizen. On January 2015, I finally became an American citizen and attended an extremely emotional Oath Ceremony, saying goodbye to my Canadian citizenship and feeling distanced from my Macedonian heritage.
President Trump’s mixed signals on his immigration plans instill fear into those who have put their blood, sweat and tears in the American society as honorable working immigrant citizens.
The conflict on immigration reform is unsteady and unpredictable.
Kristina Lembovski,
Delray Beach
