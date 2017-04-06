Re the April 4 letter, “Critical mess,” by David Carlson: He should get his facts straight before he criticizes the monthly Critical Mass Bike Ride. Since 2015, Miami police have done a great job of escorting the ride and blocking intersections. Miami Beach and other municipal police departments have also assisted the ride.
I invite Mr. Carlson to join us for the next ride — he will get two hours of great exercise with the Greater Miami community of bike riders.
J. Lane Middleton, III,
Miami Shores
