Letters to the Editor

April 6, 2017 12:37 AM

Bike ride

Re the April 4 letter, “Critical mess,” by David Carlson: He should get his facts straight before he criticizes the monthly Critical Mass Bike Ride. Since 2015, Miami police have done a great job of escorting the ride and blocking intersections. Miami Beach and other municipal police departments have also assisted the ride.

I invite Mr. Carlson to join us for the next ride — he will get two hours of great exercise with the Greater Miami community of bike riders.

J. Lane Middleton, III,

Miami Shores

Letters to the Editor

