The Florida Bar is nonpartisan

On April 5, the Miami Herald published an editorial that erroneously attributed remarks to me regarding Republican lawmakers' views on judicial term limits. I never spoke the words in question, and in fact, they could not be further from the truth.
To be clear, The Florida Bar treats its role as a nonpartisan advocate for the judicial branch with the utmost seriousness. As president of the organization, it is both a responsibility and a privilege to collaborate with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
Our 104,000 members, like all Florida citizens, rely on the Bar’s unwavering commitment to justice, not party politics.
I look forward to engaging in continued dialogue with our state’s elected officials, particularly as it pertains to issues confronting our judiciary and the preservation of our courts.
William J. Schifino, Jr.,
president, The Florida Bar
