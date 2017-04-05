Letters to the Editor

April 5, 2017 12:30 AM

Public schools

As a grandparent, I am concerned about the cuts to education and the potential disruption in our public school system under the current administration.

All my children attended public schools in Miami. I attended public school in Miami — South Miami — and my husband attended public schools in Daytona Beach. These school experiences prepared us for life in a diverse population as well as colleges and graduate studies.

The thought of a tiered school system with public education for “second-class citizens” is abhorrent and contrary to the ideals of a great America.

Phillis Edelman, Miami

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kendall Baptist Hospital hosts a community session on the Zika virus

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos