Mideast headache

Uri Dromi’s March 31 oped, “Israelis not sure where Netanyahu’s driving them, but don’t seem to care,” is bewildering. He is critical of Benjamin Netanyahu’s unwillingness to continue to move toward a two-state solution, even though he correctly points out how every peace deal lead to more violence. Yitzhak Rabin’s Oslo accord, Ehud Barak’s offer at Camp David, and Ariel Sharon’s giving the Palestinians Gaza all resulted in more wars and terrorism.
How can any country try to make peace when all they get in return is war, terrorism, and rockets?
Jerome S. Reich, Miami
