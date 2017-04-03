I am a blind Vietnam combat veteran. When I served with the 25th Infantry Division (Tropic Lightning), I had the privilege of meeting many young people who had just graduated from West Point and were assigned to our Tactical Operation Command in Cu Chi, where they would begin their real education as artillery officers.
“Duty, honor, country,” had become part of their raison d’etre. Their mantra was, “Thou shall not lie, cheat, or steal, or tolerate those who do.” Before they were even placed in my artillery battery, they had already undergone four years of vigorous physical and mental training.
Why aren’t basic standards like these required of anyone who wishes to hold the position of commander in chief? Like everyone else, I’ve been paying attention to what’s going on in Washington and believe that we can do better.
Paul Irgang,
Coral Gables
