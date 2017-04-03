Bad for America

While I agree with Leonard Pitts’ April 2 critique of Bill O’Reilly, I would like to add mine. O’Reilly is the main propagandist for a propaganda machine. He says that he and Fox are “fair and balanced.” Neither is true.
Almost all of O’Reilly’s stories concerning President Obama and the Democrats were negative. He said for years that Obama did nothing for the economy — wrong; he says, wrongly, that black crime is the result of single-parent homes not centuries of racism and oppression.
O’Reilly says Fox is both opinion and straight journalism — not true. When Ted Koppel recently told Sean Hannity he was a danger to our democracy, Koppel could have expanded that to include O’Reilly and Fox.
Leonard Perlman,
Cutler Bay
